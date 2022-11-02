DJI flies out more affordable Hasselblad-packing Mavic camera drone

Last year, DJI collaborated with imaging titan Hasselblad for a dual-camera drone capable of 5.1K video. That Mavic 3 model has now been joined by a Classic flyer that boasts much of the original's feature set, but at a more affordable price.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic comes packing the same 20-MP Hasselblad 4/3 CMOS camera module as the original Mavic 3, but lacks the extra 12-MP telephoto unit.

As well as being able to snap 12-bit RAW stills, the Classic can shoot 5.1K (5,120 x 2,700) video at up to 50 frames per second and with a 200-Mbps H.264/H.265 bitrate. Cinematic and UHD 4K frame rates go up to 120, while Full HD can be recorded at 200 fps.

The camera is mounted to a 3-axis gimbal, and is fronted by a F2.8 24-mm-equivalent lens. Hasselblad's Natural Color Solution technology promises "vivid yet natural" color accuracy for stills and video. And standard light sensitivity comes in at ISO100-6,400, with a new Night Mode for video rocking a range of ISO800-12,800.

The Mavic 3 Classic has a maximum per-charge flight time of 46 minutes DJI

Just like the original, the Classic makes use of the O3+ transmission system for a 1080p/60fps live feed up to a range of 15 km (9.3 miles), can stay aloft for up to 46 minutes per charge, employs a bunch of visual sensors for omnidirectional obstacle detection and avoidance, and packs an AirSense ADS-B receiver to warn the pilot of nearby aircraft. There's 8 GB of internal storage plus SD expansion.

In additional to automatic subject tracking, a new cruise control feature has been included where pilots can minimize camera shake caused by manual speed control for the promise of much-improved imagery. Once back on the ground, the drone can wirelessly transfer captured content direct to a smartphone over Wi-Fi 6 without needing a connection to the remote controller.

DJI also reports that the new drone complies with the FAA Remote ID rules in the US, and can be flown without a license in Europe under C1 certification.

The Mavic 3 Classic can be had on its own, with a RC-N1 or RC controller and is also compatible with DJI's RC Pro controller DJI

The Mavic 3 Classic folding camera drone is on sale now priced at US$1,469 for the drone only, $1,599 with DJI's RC-N1 controller included or $1,799 bundled with the RC remote. It's also compatible with the RC Pro - though this will need to be purchased separately. A Fly More Kit is also available for $649, which comes with two additional batteries, a charging hub and a car charger, spare props and a carry bag. The video below has more.

DJI - Introducing Mavic 3 Classic

