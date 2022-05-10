DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone boasts obstacle avoidance, 4K vertical video

Following a number of online leaks, DJI has now officially launched the latest generation of its compact camera drone. The Mini 3 Pro sports a refreshed look, 4K/60fps video, more flight time and built-in obstacle avoidance.

What hasn't changed is the drone's weight, which still comes in at under 249 g (8.8 oz) and makes it a regulation-friendly option in many countries – including the US. Like its compact ancestors, the Mini 3 Pro can be folded down for between mission transport, in this case to 145 x 90 x 62 mm (5.7 x 3.5 x 2.4 in) dimensions.

DJI has tweaked the structural design a little for this latest model, with the arms and props adjusted for improved aerodynamics, dual-vision sensors have been mounted to the front and the gimbal has been improved so that more camera angles are made available.

The new camera drone is also the first in the Mini series to come with built-in obstacle detection, comprising forward, backward and downward visual sensors, and allowing the pilot assistance system to plot a path around obstacles in flight, while also catering for subject tracking selection by the pilot.

The camera gimbal can rotate 90 degrees for straight ahead, straight down and everything inbetween DJI

The onboard camera system has been upgraded too, now coming with a larger 1/1.3-inch 48-MP CMOS sensor with 2.4-µm pixels and dual native ISO technology for improved low light and dynamic range performance, helped along by the module's f/1.7 aperture.

Users can look forward to capturing video footage at up to 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) at 60 frames per second, and pilots can shoot with a normal color profile for app-based editing ease, or a D-Cinelike profile for more possibilities in post.

There's 2x digital zoom available for 4K mode, 3x for 2.7K or 4x in Full HD. HDR 4K recording is available at 30 fps and slow-mo Full HD at 120 fps. And that gimbal can rotate by 90 degrees for top-down photos and videos.

The Mini 3 Pro boasts up to 34 minutes of per-charge flight time, though a bigger battery can be optioned in for up to 47 minutes in the air before needing a top up. However, that larger battery will increase the overall weight, meaning the drone will need to be registered with the FAA in the US.

The Mini 3 Pro can be optioned with an all-new controller, which sports a built-in touchscreen display DJI

A new controller is being launched alongside the Mini 3 Pro as well. The DJI RC comes with an integrated 5.5-in touchscreen display and runs the DJI Fly app out of the box, so users no longer need to mount a smartphone to see the world from the drone's perspective. Other optional accessories include a ND filter set, a two-way charging hub and a spare set of props.

"When we launched the Mini drone series in 2019, our goal was to give everyone the easiest way to see the world from above for the first time," said DJI's Creative Director, Ferdinand Wolf. "Through their images and stories, we discovered how capable a small aerial camera could be. Today, we share the integration of excellent flight capability, intelligence, and imaging versatility into our ultra-lightweight aerial camera. DJI Mini 3 Pro raises the bar on what a portable, powerful camera drone can achieve."

The Mini 3 Pro drone on its own is priced at US$669 and is up for pre-order now. If you want a controller thrown in, the cost is bumped up to $759 or $909, depending on which RC is selected. Either way, that's quite a hike on the Mini 2 before it. Shipping is due to start toward the end of this month. The video below has more.

DJI - Introducing DJI Mini 3 Pro

Product page: DJI Mini 3 Pro