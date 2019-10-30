DJI launches its smallest and lightest foldable drone, the Mavic Mini

DJI has announced the release of a new member of its already impressive Mavic family of folding drones. The Mavic Mini folds up to palm-sized proportions, can capture 2.7K video when in flight and is reported to have one of the longest flight times for a drone this size.

"To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI," said the company's Roger Luo. "Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone – and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones."

The Mavic Mini is DJI's smallest and lightest foldable drone DJI

The Mini features a 1/2.3-inch CMOS image sensor that allows for 2.7K video at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60 fps and 12 megapixel stills through a 24mm f/2.8 lens. Its 3-axis motorized gimbal keeps things on the level, and light sensitivity of ISO100-3,200 should be sufficient for most daytime flights.

When folded, the Mini measures 130 x 72 x 57 mm (5.1 x 2.8 x 2.2 in), and folds out to flight-ready dimensions of 245 x 290 x 55 mm (9.6 x 11.4 x 2.1 in). Either way, it tips the scales at just 249 g (8.8 oz).

A CineSmooth mode slow down the drone's speed to help capture smooth shots DJI

Pilots can expect up to 30 minutes in the air per charge, it can manage a maximum horizontal flight speed of 13 meters per second (29 mph), GPS is included and the dual-band Wi-Fi transmitter caters for HD live feed and stable control via the dedicated remote. Its down-firing visual sensors help with hovering and flying stability too, while also ensuring accurate landing indoors and out.

DJI has also included safety tech such as geofencing (to keep pilots out of restricted areas), AeroScope (to help protect sensitive locations), altitude limits, and auto return if connection to the controller is lost or when the battery starts to get low.

The Mavic Mini launches with a new Fly app and remote control unit DJI

There's a new DJI Fly app for iOS and Android that includes drone flying tutorials and template presets for creative ease. Those new to drone operation can fly in Position mode, which covers the basics, while a Sport mode opens up more capabilities for experienced pilots. And there's a CineSmooth mode that slows down the Mini's flight speed to smooth out the shot. Pre-programmed QuickShots maneuvers are offered too, where the Mini will Rocket straight up, or Circle around a subject, fly back and up to 120 ft while tracking a subject (Dronie) or fly up, up and away while spiraling around a subject (Helix).

The Mavic Mini goes up for pre-order today for US$399 for the drone, a remote controller, a battery, extra props and various tools. For another hundred bucks, you can grab a combo option that includes extras like a prop cage, two-way charging hub, three batteries and more. Shipping is expected to start in November 11. The video below has more.

DJI - Introducing Mavic Mini

