Drone guidance system uses sound to "see" walls

Many drones already utilize ultrasound to detect individual obstacles lying directly in their path. An experimental new drone system, however, uses sound to determine where all of the walls are within a room – providing guidance when vision- or light-based systems cannot.

The research is being led by Prof. Mireille "Mimi" Boutin of Indiana's Purdue University, and Prof. Gregor Kemper from the Technical University of Munich.

They started by equipping an off-the-shelf quadcopter drone with a speaker, along with four microphones. The mics were set up in a three-dimensional arrangement, as opposed to all sitting flat relative to one another.

When the drone was subsequently flown through a room, its speaker emitted short pulses of sound. For each pulse, the microphone array detected both the initial emission, and the subsequent echoes reflected back by the room's four walls.

The amount of time that elapsed between the emission and any one echo was used to determine how far away the reflecting wall was … not unlike the manner in which bats use echolocation. And utilizing a mathematical method developed by the researchers – known as echo sorting – it was possible to determine which of the measured distances applied to which of the walls.

As a result, the system could continuously ascertain where the aircraft was relative to all of the walls within the room.

A closer look at the non-planar mic array and the DJI quadcopter SIAM

It is hoped that once developed further, the technology might be utilized to guide drones in dark, rainy/snowy or murky conditions where systems based on computer vision, lasers or infrared light may be ineffective. The setup could conceivably also find use in smartphone-based systems for guiding blind pedestrians, or in collision-avoidance systems for self-driving cars.

"The idea is to give the drone, or any other unmanned vehicle, the ability to navigate using sound," says Kemper. "Cars are already equipped with cameras. A new approach might be to include an acoustic sensor as well, to enhance the visual information already available and give a better picture of reality."

A paper on the research was recently published in the SIAM Journal on Applied Algebra and Geometry.

Source: Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics

