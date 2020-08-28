© 2020 New Atlas
Drones

Extended-range agri-drone wouldn't be limited by batteries

By Ben Coxworth
August 28, 2020
Extended-range agri-drone woul...
The prototype aircraft in flight
The prototype aircraft in flight
View 1 Image
The prototype aircraft in flight
1/1
The prototype aircraft in flight

While crop-spraying drones do have some advantages over full-size piloted aircraft, they're limited by their battery range. Dutch startup Drone4Agro is developing a solution to that problem, though, in the form of a range-extended electric multicopter.

Typically, pure-electric crop-spraying drones have a battery life of no more than about 30 minutes per charge. This means that they have to periodically stop spraying and return to their base for a battery-change. Additionally, in order not to use up their batteries too quickly, they don't carry particularly heavy loads of pesticide or fertilizer – this means that frequent refills are required.

As an alternative, Drone4Agro has built a prototype multicopter that's 6 meters wide (19.7 ft), has 16 propellers/motors, can carry up to 50 liters of liquid, and incorporates a Loweheiser 2-stroke electronic fuel injection engine coupled to an electric generator. That generator in turn provides power to the props' electric motors.

According to the company, the aircraft should require refuelling approximately once every five flights. There's currently no word on when it may be commercially available.

You can see the prototype in action, in the following video.

Source: Drone4Agro

Powerful 50L spraying Drone with Fuel Injection | Loweheiser & Dron4Agro

Tags

DronesExtended-rangeAgricultureCrops
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
1 comment
FB36
Why not aim (by law?) to make all farming equipment electric, w/ diesel engine range extenders, so that all farmers can produce their own fuel (bio-diesel) from all kinds of crops/biomass & use (w/o needing to keep buying any fossil fuels)?

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More