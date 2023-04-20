Fifish V-EVO underwater drone takes the tech to new depths

Whether you call them underwater drones or just small ROVs, high-end miniature remote-control submersibles are definitely gaining popularity. One of the latest and best-outfitted is Qysea's impressive Fifish V-EVO.

Like pretty much all underwater drones, the V-EVO is linked to its surface-located operator via a communications tether. Utilizing a handheld controller which is connected to that tether, the user is able to relay commands down to the drone while watching real-time video from its camera via an app on their smartphone.

In the case of the V-EVO, the tether is 100 meters long (328 ft) – which is the drone's maximum dive depth – plus the camera has a 166-degree wide-angle lens and a maximum resolution of 4K/60fps.

That camera is assisted in the deep, dark waters by two forward-facing 5,000-lumen 5,500K LED spotlights. AI-based image enhancement software also helps the camera, by digitally filtering out plankton and other suspended particles. Footage is recorded on an onboard 64GB memory card.

Along with recording 4K/60fps video, the Fifish V-EVO also shoots 12-megapixel stills Qysea

Thanks to its six thrusters, the V-EVO is capable of 360-degree omnidirectional movement.

This means that instead of just turning left and right and moving up and down, it can rotate on the spot to face and move in any direction as desired. Utilizing the app, users can also get it to do things like automatically moving to keep a selected subject centered in the shot, physically moving in on a subject, or maintaining its current orientation against underwater currents.

And if users want to do more than just look at the underwater world, they can attach extra remote-control peripherals such as a grasper arm, retrieval hook or net-patching kit to a port on the drone's underside.

The Fifish V-EVO weighs 4.1 kg (9 lb) out of the water Qysea

As far as other specs go, the 4.1-kg (9-lb) V-EVO has a top forward speed of 3 knots (5.6 km/h or 3.5 mph), it's able operate in water temperatures ranging from -10 to 60 ºC (14 to 140 ºF), and it can run at full mobility for a claimed one hour per battery-charge – it can run for up to four hours if it's just hovering in one location.

Pricing for the Fifish V-EVO starts at US$1,299 for a package that includes a drone, tether and carrying case. You can see the drone in action, and watch footage shot by it, in the following video.

FIFISH V-EVO 4K 60FPS Underwater Drone: Evolution Through Imaging

Source: Qysea

