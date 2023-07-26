OceanEye underwater drone sports eight motors and 360º maneuverability

Back in 2019, Chinese manufacturer Youcan Robotics brought us the prosumer-oriented BW Space Pro underwater drone. Well, the company is back with its much higher-spec'd OceanEye model, which is aimed squarely at industrial use.

Like other underwater drones, the OceanEye is linked to its surface-located operator via a communications tether.

That cable relays the operator's commands down to the drone, while also providing a real-time video feed from the drone's 4K/30fps camera. The operator views the feed on their Wi-Fi-linked smartphone, and steers the Oceaneye via an included video-game-style joystick remote.

Buyers can choose between a fixed camera or one with a 4x optical zoom. In either case, a set of four LED spotlights – two high-beams and two low-beams – provide illumination in dim conditions. The high-beams put out a combined 3,000 lumens, while the low-beams offer 2,400.

Footage and still photos are recorded on an integrated 64GB memory card.

The OceanEye comes standard with a detachable grabber arm Youcan Robotics

One of the OceanEye's most distinctive features is its four thrust-vectoring motor pods. Each one contains two motors facing in opposite directions, for a total of eight motors that provide the drone with 360-degree maneuverability. The craft also boasts a top forward speed of 2 meters (6.6 ft) per second, and a maximum depth rating of 100 meters (328 ft).

As an added bonus, the OceanEye comes with a detachable remote-control grabber arm, which is an optional extra on most other models.

The OceanEye comes with a 100-m tether, although a 150-m tether is available as an upgrade Youcan Robotics

The drone itself reportedly tips the scales at 5.6 kg (12.3 lb) when out of the water, and can be used in water temperatures ranging from -10 to 40 ºC (14 to 104 ºF). One charge of its 10,000-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for 30 minutes to one hour of runtime.

Suggested applications for the OceanEye include pipeline, bridge, dam and vessel inspections; aquaculture-related tasks; salvage/search and rescue; plus marine research. It's available now via the Youcan Robotics website – in color choices of black or orange – priced at US$5,499.

You can see it in action on YouTube.

Source: Youcan Robotics

