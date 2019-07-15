DroneShield's latest jamming gun takes down nearby targets with a single handView gallery - 5 images
DroneShield has again expanded its lineup of weaponry built to disable unmanned aircraft, this time taking aim at targets a little closer to home. The newly announced DroneGun MkIII uses the same frequency-jamming tactics as the company's other offerings, but is designed to work in a tighter radius with one-handed operation for a quick and easy draw.
DroneShield's other handheld jamming devices, the DroneGun and the DroneGun Tactical, work by blasting drones with electromagnetic noise at the same frequencies the aircraft use for control communications and video transmission.
When on target, they can prompt a drone to land safely on the spot or return to its point of takeoff, while cutting the video livestream back to the operator immediately. The original DroneGun worked on drones up to 1.3 mi (2 km) away, while the DroneGun Tactical packed the tech into a tighter package for easier carry but reducing that working range to within 0.6 mi (1 km).
The DroneGun MkIII continues this trend and will work on drones within a 0.3 mi (500-m) range. The upside of that is a package that is again smaller and lighter, and is designed for one-handed operation. Where the DroneGun Tactical weighed 6.8 kg (15 lb), the DroneGun MkIII tips the scales at just 4.3 lb (1.95 kg) and measures a very manageable 24.76 x 15.46 x 8.24 in (63 x 40 x 20 cm).
It runs on a battery good for one hour of drone-blasting action and ships in a rugged carry case for protection. Due to lack of FCC authorization, like DroneShield's other devices, the DroneGun MkIII is not available for purchase to anyone in the US other than government agencies – at least for now.
Source: DroneShield
