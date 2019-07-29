Speaking of the guitar, Nash said: "This is the famous From One Brother to Another guitar, traded between Dickey Betts and Duane on all their live shows, [like at] the Beacon Theatre in New York. This is a very special guitar. Duane was obviously one of the great guitar players in the world. To be able hold his guitar and humbly play A minor, that's about the best I can do. I don't want to play slide. Who would want to do that? This a great guitar. Somebody is going to be able to hold this guitar and feel the same thing that I do. It's a passion for music, for the instruments that made that music."