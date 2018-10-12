Ducati had essentially followed on Yamaha's TDM example, paving the way for the emerging "street adventure" sub-class that fused a tall and upright riding position with motorcycles that were bluntly indifferent to anything that took place away from paved roads. This class was later populated by several popular models like the Triumph Tiger 1050, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and MV Agusta Turismo Veloce.