The 2019 Ducati Multistrada Enduro is receiving the upgrades that the rest of the model family has been enjoying for a couple of years. These include the larger 1,262-cc Testastretta V-twin with DVT variable valve timing and more power, a revised frame and enough electronic systems to cause a racing superbike blush.
The Multistrada has been around since 2003, powered by a 1000-cc air-cooled V2 engine and introduced as a contender in the Adventure motorcycle class. That first generation didn't try much to hide its road-oriented character, rolling on 17-inch wheels and street tires.
Ducati had essentially followed on Yamaha's TDM example, paving the way for the emerging "street adventure" sub-class that fused a tall and upright riding position with motorcycles that were bluntly indifferent to anything that took place away from paved roads. This class was later populated by several popular models like the Triumph Tiger 1050, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and MV Agusta Turismo Veloce.
Then, in 2010, Ducati introduced a new Multistrada breed that looked nothing like its predecessor and advertised its off-road potential even though it still ran on 17-inch wheels. The new Multistrada 1200, now running on a detuned-yet-furious Testastretta superbike powerplant, produced more horsepower than ever before in the class and gradually grew to incorporate an Enduro model.
The latter was introduced in 2015 and was the first Multi to sport a 19-inch front wheel. At around the same time, Ducati had unveiled the new Testastretta DVT motor with variable valve timing, a system reminiscent of Toyota's VVTi tech and very similar to the equivalent VVT kit used by Kawasaki on its Concours 14 (or GTR 1400) tourer.
This engine had grown from 1,198 to 1,262 cc and, in Diavel-spec, found its way across the Multistrada family, except the Enduro. This injustice is about to be corrected with the 2019 model.
The new Enduro boast more capacity, hence more power, managing 158 hp (117.8 kW) at 9,500 rpm and 13 kg.m (94.4 lb-ft) at 7,500 rpm. Ducati's DVT system, as in Desmodromic Variable Timing, is applied on both intake and exhaust camshafts and allows for some impressive numbers: 85 percent of the torque produced is available below 3,500 rpm.
According to Ducati, this crowns the Multistrada 1260 as the motorcycle with the highest torque output around the 4,000-rpm mark in its class. This feat is critically important for a motorcycle that intends to tackle serious off-road adventures and can also be very beneficial for commuting duties.
The steel trellis frame has been revised in search of the optimal balance between on- and off-road use, resulting in a 2-mm (0.08-in) shorter wheelbase and another minor change in steering offset, which is reduced by 1 mm (0.04 in). Changes also include shedding half a kilo (1.1 lb) off the swingarm, for a total dry weight of 225 kg (496 lb).
Ducati has loaded the 2019 Enduro with a lot of electronic systems, managed by a new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) by Bosch. These include the latest Bosch 9.1ME cornering ABS (adjustable in three levels of engagement), eight-level adjustable traction and wheelie controls, cruise control and vehicle hold control (uphill start support), four selectable riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro) and a two-way quick shifter that can tackle both upshifts and downshifts.
Bosch's IMU also controls and integrates the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo, the semi-active electronic suspension kit that was first introduced in the Multistrada in 2013. This is the latest evolution of the DSS, applied on Sachs' 48-mm front inverted forks and single rear shock, both with 185 mm (7.3 in) of travel.
To top it off, Ducati throws in a set of cornering lights as part of the LED front lighting kit, and fills the cockpit view with a 5-inch color TFT screen. The latter is equipped with the Ducati Multimedia System that can display information form a smartphone via Bluetooth, and is designed to work seamlessly with the Ducati Link app.
The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro will make its first public appearance in a few weeks' time at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It will be produced in two color options, red and sand, with first deliveries planned for early 2019.
See it in all-terrain action, in the following video.
Source: Ducati
