Ducati set to debut electric mountain bike in MilanView gallery - 3 images
Italian manufacturer Ducati is, of course, best known for its high-end motorcycles. At the upcoming Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA 2018), however, the company will be debuting something a little different – an electric-assist mountain bike.
Known as the MIG-RR, the bike is the product of a collaboration between Ducati and Italy's Thok Ebikes. It's designed for enduro-style riding – this is inspired by enduro racing, which consists of timed downhill descents combined with non-timed uphill climbs.
Although Thok is already known for its existing MIG line of electric mountain bikes, the MIG-RR has a few unique features, courtesy of the Ducati Design Center. Among these are differently-sized wheels – there's a 29-incher in front, for rolling up and over obstacles, and a faster-accelerating 27.5-incher in the rear.
The rider's pedalling power is boosted by a 250-watt Shimano Steps E8000 motor, located adjacent to the crankset. Delivering 70 Nm (52 ft lb) of torque, it's powered by a 504-Wh battery that's mounted on the underside of the down tube.
As far as other specs go, the MIG-RR also features a Fox 36 Float 29 Factory Series Kashima fork with 170 mm of travel, a Fox DPX2 Factory Series rear shock that maxes out at 160 mm, Renthal 35 Fatbar Lite Carbon handlebars, Mavic E-XA Drifter wheels, a Race Face Turbine dropper seatpost, 4-caliper Shimano Saint brakes, and an 11-speed Shimano XT gear set.
The whole thing tips the scales at 22.5 kg (49.6 lb), for a Medium frame.
Although the MIG-RR is currently not being offered to the US market, European buyers will be able to order it online starting in January, with distribution throughout Ducati's European dealership network beginning next spring. Pricing will be announced when it debuts on Nov. 4th.
Source: Ducati
