A wounded human body relies on hidden healing proteins to mend itself, which in turn activate different types of cells that grow, multiply and put the sufferer on the road to recovery. But different stages of healing call on different types of cells, meaning one-dimensional materials made to promote general healing leave some room for improvement. Scientists have now come up with a molecule that can spur different cells into action along the way, enabling a new kind of dynamic healing technology that could be channeled into materials that respond to the task at hand.