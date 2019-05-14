At this point the evidence simply isn't clear either way, however, in the case of titanium dioxide, the food additive simply may not be worth the risk. In 2015, following pressure from a public advocacy group, Dunkin' Donuts announced it would remove titanium dioxide from all its products saying it could easily reformulate its recipe to generate the same product without titanium dioxide. As the additive is primarily simply used to add visual appeal to a product it proved a straightforward change for the company.