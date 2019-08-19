The new species, called Crossvallia waiparensis, isn't the first or the largest giant penguin to be found in New Zealand, but the team led by the Canterbury Museum that did the bone analysis say it reinforces the theory that penguins attained a giant size very early in their evolution, during the Paleocene Epoch between 66 and 56 million years ago. C. waiparensis is one of the oldest known penguins and also shows how many animals, especially in island environments, moved into very unlikely environmental niches after the extinction of the dinosaurs.