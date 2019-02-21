The thing is, when one moves into the realm of outer space, it's often less about where one thing ends and another begins and more where one set of forces ceases to dominate over the other. Case in point is the Earth's atmosphere. Being made up of gas, it tends to expand to fill whatever space its in, and space is one great, big infinite void. The Earth's gravity keeps most of the air around our planet where it should be, but the outer layers of the atmosphere don't stop so much as peter out.