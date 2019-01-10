The new research reports detecting a novel virus found in Rousettus bats in Měnglà County, Yunnan Province, southern China. After extensive genetic sequencing it was revealed that this new virus was significantly different from other known viruses. Sharing only between 30 and 50 percent of its genetic code with other filoviruses, this new discovery is distinct enough to be classified within its own new genus. The genus has been dubbed Dianlovirus, and the virus specifically is called Mengla, after the location if was found in.