Led by Paul Berdahl, the researchers now hope that the pigment could be used in paint or shingles applied to the roofs of buildings, where it would reflect sunlight and thus keep the inside of the buildings cool, lessening the need for power-hungry air conditioning systems. Bright white paint is already used for this purpose, although it's typically only applied to flat roofs that can't be seen from the ground – blue may well be a preferable color choice for more-visible sloping roofs.