"One thus evokes the union of two historic landscape typologies: classical French gardens, characterized by major axes that express power; and French picturesque gardens, as places of artistic experimentation," says Gustafson Porter + Bowman. "In this urban landscape, green routes and gardens reserved for creative pursuits frame and soften the central axis. These 'corridors' and 'glades' introduce biodiversity, as well as areas for hosting temporary events. such as musical performances and sculpture exhibitions. Thus, One compresses into one word the idea and ideal of a unified space."