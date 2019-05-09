Hub motors have their positives and negatives – on the one hand, they place the torque right where the rubber meets the road, eliminating drivetrain efficiency losses and giving precise, instant control of the power that's going to each wheel. They also remove centrally-mounted motors, letting you use more space in the cabin on certain types of vehicles. On the other hand, they're significantly heavier than standard rims, which gives the car's suspension system a fair bit of extra unsprung weight and rotating mass to deal with.