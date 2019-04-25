Limited edition Electra e-bike looks to Café Racers for inspirationView gallery - 4 images
Though stripped back and designed for speed and handling rather than cruising comfort, the Café Racer motorcycles of the 1960s continue to inspire modern two-wheelers to this day. And it's to this retro-cool design book that California bicycle maker Electra has turned to create the Café Moto Go!
This rather attractive pedal-assist e-bike features a mid-mounted Bosch Performance Speed motor and in-tube 500 Wh battery combination that can get riders up to 28 mph (45 km/h). And a quiet, low maintenance ride is provided courtesy of a Gates Carbon Belt Drive.
Like other members of Electra's Go! family, the Café Moto Go! features something the company calls Flat Foot Technology, which allows riders to "plant your feet flat on the ground and stay upright, not bent over the handlebars like traditional bikes."
"With our unique frame geometry, the center of gravity is lower, giving you complete comfort and control," explains Electra. "Once you start pedaling, you'll experience proper leg extension because we have relaxed the seat angle and moved the pedals forward."
That frame is fashioned from 6061-T5 aluminum with hydroformed top and down tubes. Cabling is hidden away inside, the top tubs rocks a mini tank for some Café Racer aesthetics, and the e-bike also benefits form a hydroformed alloy fork.
Elsewhere, the Café Moto Go! features a Spanninga bullet headlight and E3 rear LEDs, Brooks saddle and grips, Crank Brothers Stamp 2 pedals and a Bosch Purion trip computer. It rides on 26-inch alloy rims wrapped in Vee Rubber Speedster tires, with Hayes Prime disc brakes providing stopping power.
The Café Moto Go! is being made available in limited numbers for US$4,499.99, and comes in matte black only.
Product page: Café Moto Go!
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more