After getting the official green light from the FIA earlier this year for its Electric Production Car Series (EPCS), sports organizer Electric GT Holdings Inc. has announced a 10-race calendar for the inaugural season of the zero-emission vehicle racing championship. Following a closed pre-season practice round in France in late October, the series will kick off in Spain on November 3.

The EPCS will see all teams put behind the wheel of a modified Tesla Model S P100D, which passed official FIA crash testing earlier this year. Each race will serve as the centerpiece of a weekend-long festival designed to promote sustainable technologies. Race day will consist of a 20-minute practice session, 60-minute qualifying heat, a 60-km (37-mi) day race, and a 60-km dusk race, with races for the electric go-kart series taking place between all races. Virtual racers participating in the EGP eSports Series will race in events running concurrently with each EPCS race.

This is the calendar for the 2018/2019 EPCS as it stands:

PreRace Circuit Pau Arnos France Oct. 26-27, 2018 Race 1 & 2 Circuito de Jerez Spain Nov. 3-4, 2018 Race 3 Circuit Paul Ricard France TBA, Feb./Mar. 2019 Race 4 & 5 TBA TBA TBA, May 2019 Race 6 Nürburgring Germany Jun. 29, 2019 Race 7 Circuit Park Assen Netherlands Jul. 20-12, 2019 Race 8 Silverstone UK TBA, Sept. 2019 Race 9 TBA TBA TBA, Sept. 2019 Race 10 Algarve Portimao Circuit Portugal Oct. 12-13, 2019

As you can see, there are still a few details yet to be filled in (and those that have been are subject to change), but Electric GT Holdings says it is "in advanced discussions with circuits on other continents for the first season" and that additional race locations will be announced later this year.



"This is a very exciting day for all of us who have worked so hard behind the scenes to prepare for our inaugural season," says Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT Holdings. "Without a doubt, we have secured some of the most exciting European tracks for our first season of the Electric Production Car Series and this gives us a great platform to further expand the championship."