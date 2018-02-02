This week, Electric GT Holdings Inc. announced that its Electric Production Car Series (EPCS) has been sanctioned by the FIA, which is the governing body for world motorsport. In the series' first season, at least, all EPCS cars will be a modified version of the Tesla Model S P100D – which just passed its official FIA crash test last week.

According to Electric GT, each race weekend will consist of three qualifying heats, along with a daytime race and a dusk race of 60 km each (37 miles).

There will be up to 20 drivers, behind the wheel of what is essentially a lighter, more powerful version of the stock P100D. Regardless of what other makes and models may eventually be allowed, race power will be limited to a maximum of 585 kW (778 hp).

At racetracks where conditions allow, there will also be a "Drift Off" competition, in which the top two finishing drivers plus two fan-voted drivers go head-to-head in a series of drifting challenges to secure three more championship points.

A race calendar has yet to be announced.