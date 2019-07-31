Running from the abdomen up to the brain, it is perhaps not a surprise that the vagus nerve finds itself at the center of all kinds of medical research. Scientists have previously shown that stimulating this particular nerve could lead to new treatments for depression, epileptic seizures and even awaken consciousness after a 15-year stint in a vegetative state. Scientists at the University of Leeds have now added another to this list of exciting possibilities, demonstrating how targeting the vagus nerve could help slow some of the effects of aging.