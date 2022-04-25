E Ink launches faster, full color Gallery 3 ePaper tech for e-readers

Last month, E Ink launched a new version of its color ePaper for digital signage called Gallery Plus. Now the company is back with a version destined for e-readers that boasts fast update times, high resolution and pen input support.

Like the Plus flavor, E Ink Gallery 3 is based on the company's Advanced Color ePaper platform, and makes use of a four part ink system comprising cyan, magenta, yellow and white that allows for the display of the full color gamut at each pixel.

E Ink has improved on the display update times compared to the previous generation – black and white content updates in 350 milliseconds, there's a fast color mode for updates in 500 milliseconds, or it's 750-1,000 milliseconds for standard color and 1,500 milliseconds in best color mode.

Resolution has been bumped up 300 pixels-per-inch, pen input is supported at up to 30 milliseconds update time for black and white as well as some colors and the operating temperature range is reckoned to be in the same ball park as black and white e-readers, running between 0 and 50 °C (32 - 122 °F).

E Ink will have samples of rollable Gallery 3 ePaper technology on display at its Touch Taiwan booth on April 27/28 and at Display Week at the San Jose Convention Center from May 10 E Ink

E Ink Gallery 3 will also come with the company's blue-light-safe ComfortGaze front light technology to help reduce long-haul reading fatigue.

When we'll see the first e-readers sporting E Ink Gallery 3 is not known at present, but it won't be too long a wait if previous generations are anything to go by. Supported display sizes has not been revealed either.

But we do know that the new ePaper is rollable and foldable, and that E Ink will be taking a few examples along to its booth at Touch Taiwan in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from April 27 as well as Display Week in California from May 10.

Source: E Ink