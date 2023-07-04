Magmo Pro clings to iPhones, to auto-record phone calls

While the iPhone can do many things, it doesn't perform what would seem like a relatively simple task – recording phone conversations. The Magmo Pro lets iPhone users do so, without going through any complicated procedures.

Made by Korean company Mune, the Magmo Pro is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It's the successor to the previously crowdfunded Magmo and it works in the same manner, although it boasts some noteworthy new features.

Like the original Magmo, the slab-shaped (but sleeker) Pro simply pops onto the back of an iPhone 12 or higher, attracted to the ring of magnets that make up the phone's MagSafe area.

A quick slide of its one physical switch then starts it recording. It does so using a piezoelectric element, which reads the vibrations traveling through the phone from its speaker. In this way, the Magmo Pro is able to record the voices of both people taking part in the conversation.

The Magmo Pro will work with older iPhones and non-Apple smartphones, if an additional adhesive magnetic ring is applied to the phone Mune

Whereas recordings stored on the original version's hard drive had to subsequently be uploaded to a hard-wired phone or computer for review, the Pro's recordings are instantly (and wirelessly) relayed to an app on the iPhone. All recordings are time- and date-stamped, for future reference.

Additionally, the Pro utilizes "strategically placed" MEMS microphones to detect and eliminate background noise from the user's end of the conversation. It also has a higher-capacity lithium battery (500 mAh as opposed to the original's 280) for a longer runtime – no exact figure has been provided, although the original reportedly runs for seven hours per 90-minute charge.

Conversations are saved on an accompanying app Mune

Finally, another big new feature of the Pro is its ability to automatically start recording whenever a call comes in. That way, users are guaranteed not to miss the recording of any unexpected important information.

Of course, this feature does bring up concerns regarding privacy and even legality. "For the majority of regions, even if you record without informing the other person, it is often legal if you are one of the sides of the conversation," a Mune representative told us. "However, for the purpose of showing courtesy, it is recommended to inform the other party that you are recording."

Assuming the Magmo Pro reaches production, a pledge of US$109 will get you one – the planned retail price is $169. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Magmo Pro: Automatic Call Recorder for iPhone

Source: Kickstarter

