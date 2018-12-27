Elon Musk promises 100 percent European Supercharger coverage next year
Tesla has played a big part in fueling the adoption of electric vehicles around the world, while also working hard to ensure that drivers of its cars have somewhere nearby to charge them. But charging outlets are not yet as ubiquitous as gas pumps and folks who live in apartments can be left particularly wanting. Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to address both problems with another Supercharger expansion.
Tesla now has over 11,500 Superchargers operating in nearly 1,400 Stations across the globe, but with the launch of the Model 3, more and more people will be able to afford to drive a Tesla. So that means more Superchargers will be needed to support this growing customer base.
Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that Tesla drivers could expect a dramatic increase in the number of Superchargers, particularly in Europe – where the company is aiming for "100 percent coverage" in 2019. That will be particularly welcome news for Europeans currently reserving Model 3s.
Though other companies like OVO and Ubitricity already cater for electric vehicle owners not fortunate enough to have their own garage or a parking space near enough to the home to stretch a cable from a wall-mounted charger, rollout has been somewhat limited. Musk revealed that Tesla is in talks with landlords to try and get chargers installed in apartments buildings, which should help city dwellers to jump aboard the electric vehicle revolution.
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more