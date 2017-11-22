Potholes, curbs and other urban obstacles are no problem for mountain bikes, which is why many people choose to commute on the things. It was with this in mind that Enki Cycles created the Billy. It's a foldable e-bike that looks kind of like a cross between a fatbike, a full-suspension mountain bike, and a BMX.

The Billy features fast-accelerating li'l 20-inch wheels, clad in 4-inch-wide tires. Adding to its cushy ride is an adjustable air shock fork, and a coil shock in the rear.

A 13.6-Ah Samsung lithium-ion battery is located inside the top tube of the 6061 aluminum frame, powering a 500W Bafang rear hub motor. That battery can be unlocked and removed for charging when the frame is folded, plus it can also be charged while still in the bike. Under "average use," the Billy has a range of approximately 41 miles (66 km) per charge.

The top motor-assisted speed is 20 mph (32 km/h), and there are five levels of electrical assistance to choose from. There's additionally a throttle-only mode.

Other features include BMX handlebars, mechanical disc brakes, a maintenance-free Gates Carbon belt drive, and a 5-volt USB charging port for the rider's smartphone. The bike weighs a total of 54 lb (24.5 kg) with battery.

If you're interested in getting a Billy of your own, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$1,290 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $2,490.

And if it's just the idea of an e-bike with fat little tires that you like (and you don't care about suspension or a folding frame), you might also want to check out the Moke and the Super 73.