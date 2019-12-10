© 2019 New Atlas
Agri-waste may find its way into better automotive materials

By Ben Coxworth
December 10, 2019
It takes a lot of raw material to manufacture a car, so if some of that material comes from renewable, eco-friendly sources … well, so much the better. European scientists are going one step further, utilizing agricultural waste that would otherwise be discarded.

The research is part of the three-year Barbara Project, a collaboration between 10 partner groups located in Spain, Italy, Sweden and Belgium. This week, it was announced that some of the institutes involved have used lemon, pomegranate, broccoli and almond shell waste to create additives that could take the place of existing materials.

Colorants extracted from pomegranate, lemon and broccoli plants, for instance, can be used to color other materials in hues not possible using synthetic dyes.

Additionally, because lemon-derived essential oils both kill bacteria and release a pleasant scent, they could be incorporated into things like germ-killing door handles, or cabin-deodorizing dashboards. Crushed almond shells, on the other hand, help to mechanically strengthen other materials, while also giving those substances a wood-like look.

In tests conducted so far, the agri-waste materials were added to polymers which were then successfully used to 3D-print a variety of "improved" automobile parts.

The Barbara Project began in 2017, and will end next April. Among other industry partners involved, Fiat will be responsible for validation of the finished products. Ford is also very much into the use of agricultural waste in the construction of its vehicles, having previously experimented with wheat straw, tomato peels, and tequila fibers.

Source: Ruvid

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
