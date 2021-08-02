© 2021 New Atlas
Environment

Beach-cleaning BeBot sifts through sand to gather small pieces of trash

By Nick Lavars
August 02, 2021
Beach-cleaning BeBot sifts thr...
The BeBot was built by marine infrastructure manufacturer Poralu Marine
The BeBot was built by marine infrastructure manufacturer Poralu Marine
View 4 Images
The BeBot was built by marine infrastructure manufacturer Poralu Marine
1/4
The BeBot was built by marine infrastructure manufacturer Poralu Marine
The Bebot in action
2/4
The Bebot in action
The Bebot is a remote-controlled cleaning robot operated by humans up to 300 m away
3/4
The Bebot is a remote-controlled cleaning robot operated by humans up to 300 m away
The BeBot mechanically sifts through sand to collect small pieces of trash
4/4
The BeBot mechanically sifts through sand to collect small pieces of trash
View gallery - 4 images

Despite the efforts of good-hearted folks that sweep beaches for trash others have left behind, such is the magnitude of our plastic pollution problem that it can be hard to collect it all, particularly the smaller debris. The BeBot is a robot designed to tackle this problem, mechanically sifting through sand to to gather up waste while leaving behind a minimal footprint on the environment.

The BeBot was developed by marine infrastructure manufacturer Poralu Marine and 4ocean as a way of cleaning up coastlines with minimal disruption to these precious ecosystems. While manual human sifters can certainly pick up meaningful amounts of trash, it is labor-intensive work. Tractors and other heavy-duty machinery, on the other hand, can cover more ground, but can destroy fauna and flora or cause erosion of the landscape.

BeBot is designed to take a more tactful approach. The electric robot runs on a combination of solar and battery power and is remotely controlled by a human operator up to 300 m (984 ft) away. It digs up to 10 cm (4 in) into the sand and mechanically sifts the grains through a mesh screen to gather pieces of plastic and other debris as small as a centimeter squared, such as cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps.

The Bebot is a remote-controlled cleaning robot operated by humans up to 300 m away
The Bebot is a remote-controlled cleaning robot operated by humans up to 300 m away

The robot can apparently clean up to 3,000 sq m ( 32,000 sq ft) of beach per hour, give or take depending on the topography, and features an agile track system that enables it to turn on the spot, allowing it to function in tight areas. Its creators imagine it finding use in everything from hotels, to beachfront properties, to nature reserves and even golf courses.

For now, it is being tested by 4ocean on the beaches of Florida, with plans to send BeBots to Hawaii in the near future to assist with local cleanup efforts.

The video below shows the BeBot in action.

bebot

Source: 4ocean

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

EnvironmentPlastic wasteOcean plasticsBeach
1 comment
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Latest News

Load More
1 comment
martinwinlow
If it is controlled by someone, it isn't a robot. Why add the complexity and cost of remote operation (not to mention potential danger)? What is the advantage over just sitting on it?