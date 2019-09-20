Climate strikes roll out around the globe

The Earth is heating up at an unprecedented rate – and many of us feel that politicians the world over aren’t doing enough about it. Ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which kicks off in New York on Monday September 23, global strikes are being held in cities across the world to bring this point home.

World leaders are gathering at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 to discuss the climate emergency and detail each country’s plan to enact the policies they’ll adopt to help meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

The Global Climate Strikes are specifically aimed at the leaders of countries like these, to show that their people want action to be taken. Already these strikes have kicked off in New Zealand and Australia, with more countries joining in as Friday September 20 rolls around the globe. Others will take place next Friday the 27th.

An estimated 100,000 people gathered in Melbourne, Australia today as part of the global climate strike Rich Haridy/New Atlas

New Atlas has covered environmental science for close to two decades, and throughout that time the evidence of human-induced climate change has been inexorably mounting. Globally, July 2019 was the hottest month on record, and the last five years have been the top five hottest years since 1880. Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that “unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” will be needed to combat the worst effects. Unfortunately, we’re far from on track to meet that goal. The science is clear. Urgent action is needed to tackle the climate crisis.

