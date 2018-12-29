Finally, the scientific world, and the world at large, suffered a huge loss in March when Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at 21 when doctors gave him just two years to live, but he proved them wrong and went on to become the most famous theoretical physicist since Einstein – maintaining a sense of humor along the way. He built on Einstein's work with a theory of cosmology that explained a union between Einstein's general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics, while in 1976 he set out the theoretical argument for black holes releasing a form of radiation that now bears his name. His list of accomplishments are long and his impact on science massive and ongoing. The world is a poorer place without him but a better place for having had him in it.