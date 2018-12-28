Perhaps the most dramatic mission of this year is NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which lifted off on August 12. As the name implies, its goal is to study the Sun, but instead of standing off and relying on long-distance sensors, the spacecraft is set on a series of ever-tightening orbits that will see it touch the Sun's outer atmosphere. It's already come closer to our parent star than any other spacecraft in history, and has come out relatively unscathed after approaching to within 15 million miles (24 million km) of the Sun's surface on November 5.