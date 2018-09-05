The anonymous sources and a statement by Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin now assert the most likely scenario is that a worker at RSC Energia, where the Soyuz is built, accidentally drilled a hole in the Orbital Module. Instead of reporting the fault, the worker apparently sealed the hole with glue, which later dried in the vacuum of space and was blown out by cabin pressure. The sources say that traces of unmarked glue were seen by the astronauts during repairs as well as a scratch that could have been caused by a drill slipping.