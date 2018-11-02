In 2011, Dawn went into orbit around the dwarf planet Vesta, the second largest body in the asteroid belt. This was the first time a probe had achieved orbit around an object in the belt, but Dawn scored an even bigger first when it left Vesta under power and proceeded to Ceres, which it orbited in 2015. This was not only the first visit to Ceres, but also the first time a spacecraft had gone from Earth to another body, then left that body to go on to orbit a third.