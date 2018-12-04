The arrival of the new crew means that NASA's Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, ESA's Alexander Gerst of ESA and Roscosmos' Sergey Prokopyev will be able to return to Earth on schedule. McClain, Saint-Jacques, and Konenenko will remain onboard for over six months conducting a series of scientific and engineering experiments. They will also greet the crew of the first commercial manned flight when they arrive next year.