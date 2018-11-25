The NASA Commercial Crew Program has seen a number of setbacks and delays, but it looks as though the United States will be getting back into the manned spaceflight business for the first time since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. The goal of the program is to encourage a number of businesses to build and operate astronaut-carrying spacecraft that will take over the job of ferrying crews from US soil to the ISS while the space agency concentrates of manned deep space missions to the Moon and Mars.