NASA says that once the two spacecraft have completed their manned test flights, they will be cleared for six regularly scheduled missions to the ISS with four astronauts each. This will boost the regular crew of the station to seven – much closer to its original design crew size of eight. The number of astronauts allowed on the ISS is restricted by the number of crew capsules berthed at any time, which act as both ferry craft and lifeboats in the event of an emergency.