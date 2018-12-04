NASA says that the main purpose of the OSIRIS-REx mission is to gather data that will allow scientists to make more accurate estimates of Bennu's shape, mass and rotation, as well as to identify the best sites for the probe to make a close approach to gather 2 oz (60 g) of surface samples toward the end of its stay. By making such a detailed study, the hope is that we will learn more about not only the formation of the solar system, but also how asteroids can be exploited by future commercial mining operations.