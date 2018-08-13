In doing so it will pass through the Sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, where it will encounter temperatures of nearly 2,500° F (1,377° C). This is more than 300 times hotter than the Sun's surface, and the probe's journey through this scorching hot environment is only made possible through recent advances in thermal engineering, manifesting in a 160-lb (72-kg) heat shield that bounces the Sun's energy away and keeps its science instruments to a cool 85° F (29.5° C).