An alternative to this is terraforming. It's an idea that's been around for over a century and the basic concept is to alter the environment on Mars to make it more like Earth's. Though this might seem a bit daunting, we have evidence that billions of years ago ancient Mars had a large ocean, rivers, lakes, and rainfall. If it could be done once, why not again? Melt the water at the poles or in the permafrost, free up the carbon dioxide in the ice caps and the crust, and build up enough of an atmosphere to support liquid water and start the greenhouse process to warm the surface. Everything else would be just tweaking, like introducing plants to produce oxygen.