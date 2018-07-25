Water is one of, if not the, most important factors for life to exist. All life as we know it is dependent on water to support even the most basic of biological functions, and if there is no water, there is no life. It's for this reason that astrobiologists look for water before considering any other factor in determining if some place is habitable. That's because you can have a world with the perfect temperature, an Earth-like atmosphere, low radiation, and all the other elements needed for life, but if there isn't any water, none of that matters.