The space agency says that because the goal of the InSight mission is to study the structure and dynamics of the deep interior of Mars, there is no need for it to be mobile like the previous Curiosity lander, and it doesn't matter where it set down. This is why Elysium Planitia was chosen. Though it's at a higher elevation, making it more difficult for the spacecraft to decelerate, it's flat and largely free of gullies or debris. In addition, its location near the equator makes it warmer, placing less strain on the craft's heating systems.