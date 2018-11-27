The idea was for the MarCOs to demonstrate the ability of CubeSats to work under such harsh and distant conditions, and to also act as an experimental relay between InSight and mission control during landing. NASA says that the relay wasn't necessary, but it did allow for a communications link without having to rely on one of the larger Mars orbiters or a direct link with the lander. Having completed their task, the MarCOs are now flying past Mars and into an orbit around the Sun.