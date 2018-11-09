During Monday's encounter, the probe was subjected to heat and radiation never before encountered by a spacecraft, with its sensitive instruments and onboard systems remaining protected behind a state of the art shield. According to NASA, Parker was out of communication with Earth during perihelion because the Sun's much greater power drowned out its signal, but when it came back on line it reported Status "A" or the best of four possible states. This means that all instruments are running and collecting science data, and that any malfunctions were handled autonomously by the onboard systems.