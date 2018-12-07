To achieve this, mission control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena California has ordered InSight to exercise its robotic arm, which is equipped with an Instrument Deployment Camera at its elbow to allow it to move about and examine the lander and the surrounding area. It's aided in this job by the Instrument Context Camera set in the deck of the lander's body that takes pictures of the front of the lander, where the instrument packages will be placed – though the lens was a bit obscured by dust on arrival.