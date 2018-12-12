The Elysium Planitia region was chosen for InSight because its mission to study the interior structure and dynamics of Mars means that it doesn't matter where it is, so NASA placed a priority on finding an area near the equator that is flat and relatively free of rocks for a safe landing and easy instrument deployment. The space agency says that it was particularly lucky to land in an ancient meteor crater that has filled with sand. Not only is this free of rocks, but it will be much easier for InSight's heat-flow probe to drill down the necessary 16 ft (5 m).