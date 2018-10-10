Such is the difficulty in identifying moths, it seems the species has been collected numerous times before its identification as a new species, mistakenly being ascribed to the species Admetovis oxymorus, which shows similar markings and which also inhabits the Pacific Northwest. However, they can be distinguished by the darker flame marks and darker hues of the hindwing in A. icarus. Classification is something of a thorny issue in the Noctuidae family, with several subfamilies having been reclassified in the family Erebidae.