It has been an exciting year for medical science, a field generally not known for giant revolutionary breakthroughs, but rather incremental discoveries that build on existing knowledge to improve our health and well being. Alongside new discoveries in gut-brain communication and the genesis of Alzheimer's disease, the FDA made massively symbolic leaps in the growing acceptance of psychedelic medicines, from psilocybin to marijuana. But looming over all of these innovative milestones, the alleged birth of the world's first gene-edited baby shook the entire scientific world. If this is proven true, it marks 2018 as the year humanity crossed a threshold that can't be uncrossed.