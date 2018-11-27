But gene-editing is not a clean cut-and-paste – one of the major concerns with the technology is that it may cause unintended mutations elsewhere in the genome. To keep an eye out for that, He and his team say they conducted whole genome and targeted deep sequencing techniques before the embryos were implanted, during the pregnancy and again after birth. The team reports that only the desired genes were altered and there were no off-target mutations. The twin girls, nicknamed Lulu and Nana to protect their privacy, are apparently "as healthy as any other babies" and are now at home with their parents.