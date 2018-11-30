Outside of fundamental moral concerns over genetic editing, all of the furore does boil down to questions of transparency. And it is of hiding much of his work prior to now that He seems most guilty. Calls for a more official moratorium on germline editing are rising, but as Church makes clear, "a moratorium is not a permanent ban forever." Instead, the best way forward may be to realize this technology exists, and is being used, so clear guidance and checklists for best practice must be established to make sure future work is done out in the open, for all to see and scrutinize.